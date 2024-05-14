Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 16-year-old boy was hospitalised with head and limb injuries after being attacked by masked men wielding metal bars in Ballymoney on Monday night (May 13).

Police are appealing for information following the assault on the teenager in the Hamilton Park area of the town.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police received a report at around 10.25pm that a 16-year-old boy was assaulted by two masked men armed with metal bars. The boy attended hospital for treatment to head, leg and arm injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101. Photo by Pacemaker

“Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information to contact police on 101 and quoting reference 2061 of 13/05/24.”