Boy (16) treated in hospital after being assaulted by masked men with metal bars in Ballymoney
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 16-year-old boy was hospitalised with head and limb injuries after being attacked by masked men wielding metal bars in Ballymoney on Monday night (May 13).
Police are appealing for information following the assault on the teenager in the Hamilton Park area of the town.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police received a report at around 10.25pm that a 16-year-old boy was assaulted by two masked men armed with metal bars. The boy attended hospital for treatment to head, leg and arm injuries.
“Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information to contact police on 101 and quoting reference 2061 of 13/05/24.”
A report can also be submitted online or alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.