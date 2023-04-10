Burglar strikes victim on the head with pool cue before making off with cash in Muckamore

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck on the head with a pool cue during an aggravated burglary in Co Antrim.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident on Easter Sunday evening in the outskirts of Antrim town (April 9).

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “We received a report at around 11:50pm that a short time earlier, an unknown man has entered a house in the Muckamore Garden Village area.

"He assaulted the male occupant with a pool cue, striking him a number of times on the head before making off from the scene with a wallet containing a sum of cash. The victim was taken to hospital as a precaution.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 2002 of 09/04/23.”

