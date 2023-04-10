Register
Burglar strikes victim on the head with pool cue before making off with cash in Muckamore

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck on the head with a pool cue during an aggravated burglary in Co Antrim.

By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident on Easter Sunday evening in the outskirts of Antrim town (April 9).

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “We received a report at around 11:50pm that a short time earlier, an unknown man has entered a house in the Muckamore Garden Village area.

"He assaulted the male occupant with a pool cue, striking him a number of times on the head before making off from the scene with a wallet containing a sum of cash. The victim was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Muckamore Garden Village.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 2002 of 09/04/23.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.