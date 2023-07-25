Burglary alert issued after ‘suspicious looking’ male sighted in Portadown garden
Police are urging residents to be on the alert after receiving a report of a suspicious looking male in the Ballyhannon Grove area of Portadown at approximately 2.30 am on Monday (July 24).
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jul 2023, 08:19 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 08:27 BST
In a statement, PSNI Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said: “This male was sighted in the garden of a resident in this area.
"Police are appealing for all residents to remain vigilant, look your doors, check your house alarms and if any suspicious activity is observed, please call police on 101 to report or 999 in case of emergency.”