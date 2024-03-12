Business owner fined a total of £900 after pleading guilty to three counts of unauthorised disposal of waste

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brian Quinn (47) of Corr Road, Dungannon, also had a £15 offender's levy imposed.

The court heard that on March 15 last year, Northern Ireland Environment Agency officers inspected a site on lands at the Corr Road, Dungannon controlled by Mr Quinn which was connected to a shredding business by the name of Confidential Shredding (CO) NI.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Agency Officers observed hundreds of wooden pallets, large amounts of paper pre and post shredded, cages of plastic wrapping, piles of baled cardboard and large amounts of empty egg boxes, the court heard.