Business owner fined a total of £900 after pleading guilty to three counts of unauthorised disposal of waste

Brian Quinn (47) of Corr Road, Dungannon, also had a £15 offender's levy imposed.
The court heard that on March 15 last year, Northern Ireland Environment Agency officers inspected a site on lands at the Corr Road, Dungannon controlled by Mr Quinn which was connected to a shredding business by the name of Confidential Shredding (CO) NI.
Agency Officers observed hundreds of wooden pallets, large amounts of paper pre and post shredded, cages of plastic wrapping, piles of baled cardboard and large amounts of empty egg boxes, the court heard.
Officers also observed machinery connected with the shredding and baling of paper and cardboard in sheds onsite. Although the business did have a registered carriers of waste licence it did not hold the necessary Waste Management Licence for the depositing, keeping and treating of waste materials.