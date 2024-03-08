Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has been preparing a report on waste management, that the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands will look to bring about greater separation of household waste.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) environment committee was informed of the consultation during its meeting on Wednesday March 6, which will mean the roll out of its own controversial new bigger mixed recycling bins will be put on hold.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council officer told the chamber on Wednesday March 6: “DAERA has just emailed the council today to inform us that its public consultation on kerbside collection report, ‘Rethinking Our Resources’, is to begin its 12 week public consultation as of 1pm tomorrow.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council CEO David Burns has said any need to adapt to a greater level of segregation of dry recycling un NI government rules would “come at a significant cost” to the council. Pic by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

“This is something we need to actively get working on with discussions and workshops.

“With Easter coming early this year, the 12 weeks will fly.

“The work is going to be substantial.”

Killultagh DUP Alderman, James Tinsley asked the council environment officer: “Is this the consultation, which is putting our whole bin policy on hold?”

An officer confirmed that it was.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Climate Change Act (NI) 2022 places a duty on DAERA to ensure that at least 70% of waste is recycled by 2030.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s new bin policy was agreed behind closed doors in January 2023.

It would have seen the increase of co-mingled recycling bin size and a decrease in the capacity of household waste bins.

Concerns over the plans have been raised by disability and elderly charities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The local authority was forced to launch its own public consultation in the district, with its analysis showing the majority of residents in favour of the bigger recycling bin policy.