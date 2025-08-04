Out of control youths are causing ‘serious damage’ to fast food outlets in parts of Lurgan, intimidating staff and customers and damaging stores.

Despite contacting the PSNI on numerous occasions in recent weeks, staff at these outlets in the Edward Street area, feel that nothing is being done to stop the gang.

Lurgan Police Station, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

The youths are going into outlets, causing serious anti-social behaviour, harassing and intimidating staff and damaging the stores.

Despite being refused service and entry on multiple occasions, they continue to return, causing disturbances. It has led to a ‘hostile’ environment for workers and their customers.

It is understood upwards of 22 incidents have been reported to police however staff at one outlet felt the problem ‘is only escalating’.

"Staff have seen little to no follow-up or enforcement,” he said. “This ongoing situation is having a significant impact on morale, with some staff choosing to leave their jobs, and others struggling to feel safe at work."

She pointed out the increasing financial impact of the damage to property and supplies.

She said while workers in the area understood the ‘importance of police resources’ she felt the ‘lack of visible response’ has left staff ‘feeling powerless and ignored’.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have received a number of reports in relation to anti-social behaviour in the Edward Street area of Lurgan in recent weeks.”

Sergeant Murray said: “Our Neighbourhood Policing Team is aware of the ongoing issue of anti-social behaviour in this area and we’re currently conducting enquiries into this, including reviewing CCTV footage.

“We understand there are concerns from the local community in relation to the anti-social behaviour that has been reported to us in relation to a small number of young people.

“We would encourage parents and guardians to be aware of where their young people are and who they are with – and to warn them of the dangers of getting involved in this type of behaviour. Ultimately, they could end up with a criminal record which may impact their future employment and travel prospects.

“We would ask that anyone who sees ongoing anti-social behaviour reports it to us on 101 – or 999 in an emergency. Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps us to focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action.”