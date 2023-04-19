Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
48 minutes ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
2 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
3 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
3 hours ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
5 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed

Cannabis plants seized during Larne search

Police officers seized a “substantial amount” of herbal cannabis, along with cannabis plants, during a PSNI search in the Larne area yesterday (Tuesday).

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 15:52 BST

Two people, arrested after the seizure, have been released on bail “pending further enquiries.”

Detailing the operation in a post on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook post this afternoon (Wednesday), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Carrickfergus and Larne Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a search in the Larne area yesterday (April 18).

"During the search a substantial amount of herbal cannabis was located, along with cannabis plants at various stages of growth, and growing equipment. “Two suspects were subsequently arrested and questioned by officers for a number of offences and have been bailed pending further enquires.

Most Popular
Police seized a quantity of herbal cannabis and cannabis plants.Police seized a quantity of herbal cannabis and cannabis plants.
Police seized a quantity of herbal cannabis and cannabis plants.
Read More
Dave Finlay to reconnect with wrestling protégés

“If you have any information regarding the supply of drugs in your area, please contact police on the non emergency number 101, or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 08005551111.”