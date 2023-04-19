Two people, arrested after the seizure, have been released on bail “pending further enquiries.”
Detailing the operation in a post on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook post this afternoon (Wednesday), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Carrickfergus and Larne Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a search in the Larne area yesterday (April 18).
"During the search a substantial amount of herbal cannabis was located, along with cannabis plants at various stages of growth, and growing equipment. “Two suspects were subsequently arrested and questioned by officers for a number of offences and have been bailed pending further enquires.
“If you have any information regarding the supply of drugs in your area, please contact police on the non emergency number 101, or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 08005551111.”