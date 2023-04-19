Police officers seized a “substantial amount” of herbal cannabis, along with cannabis plants, during a PSNI search in the Larne area yesterday (Tuesday).

Two people, arrested after the seizure, have been released on bail “pending further enquiries.”

Detailing the operation in a post on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook post this afternoon (Wednesday), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Carrickfergus and Larne Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a search in the Larne area yesterday (April 18).

"During the search a substantial amount of herbal cannabis was located, along with cannabis plants at various stages of growth, and growing equipment. “Two suspects were subsequently arrested and questioned by officers for a number of offences and have been bailed pending further enquires.

