The PSNI shared a photo of Caolan Shannon on social media and urged the public to get in touch if they know his whereabouts.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shannon is wanted for arrest in relation to a number of offences including threats to kill, Burglary, Assault and Criminal damage.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

-

Caolan Shannon from Lurgan, Co Armagh who is wanted by the PSNI. Please note: Wanted Persons images released by Police are used solely for the purpose of assisting in the prevention and detection of crime and apprehending bench warrant suspects. They must not be used for any other purpose. The Police Service of Northern Ireland will not accept any responsibility for any unauthorised use of these images. ©️PSNI

-

"If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts.

"Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. The Police reference number is E10/22