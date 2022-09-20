PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon hunting for missing prisoner
The police have appealed for help after a prisoner went on the run after his license was revoked.
Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon issued a photo of Montassar Ghadghadi this morning and urging the public to help find him.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Ghadghadi is wanted for arrest following revocation of his license in April 2022, on which he was released from prison.
"Please share this post to help us find him.
"If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts.
"Call 101or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.
"The Police reference number is E05/22
"Please note: Wanted Persons images released by Police are used solely for the purpose of assisting in the prevention and detection of crime and apprehending bench warrant suspects. They must not be used for any other purpose. The PSNI will not accept any responsibility for any unauthorised use of these images. PSNI.”