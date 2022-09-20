PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon hunting for missing prisoner

Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon issued a photo of Montassar Ghadghadi this morning and urging the public to help find him.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Ghadghadi is wanted for arrest following revocation of his license in April 2022, on which he was released from prison.

"Please share this post to help us find him.

"If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts.

"Call 101or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"The Police reference number is E05/22