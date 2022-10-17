Car involved in driving towards and reversing at people outside a Co Antrim bar found smashed up in Craigavon, Co Armagh
A car, which was spotted driving towards and reversing towards a group outside a country pub, was found smashed up in Craigavon.
It is claimed a man picked up a spade and smashed the vehicle’s back windscreen.
There are claims that the use of drugs and deal bags were evident in the boot of the car.
-
Most Popular
-
Advertisement
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an ongoing altercation outside a licensed premises in the Derryola Bridge Road area of Craigavon shortly after 5.45pm on Saturday, 15th October.
"A dispute had broken out between the occupants of a dark-coloured vehicle and a group of people at the premises.
"Inspector Gary McCullough said: “The vehicle then drove around the back of the building and began driving and reversing several times towards a group of individuals.
"A man from the group then picked up a spade and smashed the vehicle's back windscreen.
“Police later found the suspected vehicle abandoned in the Meadowbrook area of Craigavon on Sunday, 16th October which has been seized while enquiries continue.
Advertisement