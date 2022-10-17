It is claimed a man picked up a spade and smashed the vehicle’s back windscreen.

There are claims that the use of drugs and deal bags were evident in the boot of the car.

-

Car involved in driving towards and reversing at people outside a Co Antrim bar found smashed up in Craigavon, Co Armagh

-

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an ongoing altercation outside a licensed premises in the Derryola Bridge Road area of Craigavon shortly after 5.45pm on Saturday, 15th October.

"A dispute had broken out between the occupants of a dark-coloured vehicle and a group of people at the premises.

Car involved in driving towards and reversing at people outside a Co Antrim bar found smashed up in Craigavon, Co Armagh

"Inspector Gary McCullough said: “The vehicle then drove around the back of the building and began driving and reversing several times towards a group of individuals.

"A man from the group then picked up a spade and smashed the vehicle's back windscreen.

“Police later found the suspected vehicle abandoned in the Meadowbrook area of Craigavon on Sunday, 16th October which has been seized while enquiries continue.

Advertisement

“Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have dash-cam footage that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1463 of 15/10/22.