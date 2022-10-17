Church

Declan McGeown, who was married with two children and lived in the Fox’s Hill area, died suddenly on Saturday, October 15.

This death was just a week after that of his brother Jay’s, who lived in the Taghnevan area, and died on Friday, October 7.

One person said: “Only a week ago you give a beautiful tribute to your brother Jaralth RIP. Thinking of you all at this sad time RIP Declan.”

Another said: “Oh my God what devastating news for this poor family. I am truly sorry for your loss. My sincere condolences to Declan’s wife, children, parents, siblings and entire family circle. God bless and comfort you all, heart breaking. Rest in peace Declan.”

A third person said: “Heart breaking news. Dixie was a kind, genuine lovable person who always had time for everyone. My life is better for sharing good times with him. RIP Dixie.”

Mr McGeown was the son-in-law of the late Donald Lavery, who died in May and was a founding member of the Clanbrassil Comhaltas branch.

In a tribute online, the group said: “Clanbrassil CCÉ Committee and branch members are so deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Declan McGeown RIP, husband of Clare and father of Fionnán and Eunan. Son in law to the late Donald Lavery RIP, Brother in law to Naomi, Helen, Niamh, Grace and uncle to Aoibheann, Patrick, Eoghan and Cillian, all Branch members.

"Declan was such a valued Branch member, we will remember him fondly and all the help and support he provided to our Branch. He was a such a kind and thoughtful man. Sincere sympathy to the entire McGeown and Lavery families.”

Mr McGeown was the husband of Clare and dad to Fionnán and Eunan. He was brother of Ursula, Fiona, Colin and the late Jarlath R.I.P, and brother-in-law of Laurence, Mark, Ann, Niamh, Helen, Naomi and Grace and uncle to Niamh, Aoife, Aoibhean, Michael, Meabh, Kaela and Grace.

The family has asked for no flowers, with donations, in lieu, if desired to Lurgan Junior Gateway Club.

Jay McGeown, who was from Dingwell Park in Lurgan, had his funeral just last Monday.

Tributes were also paid to him on social media. One person said: “RIP Jay. Your going to be missed a lot. A great friend and work colleague. Thinking of al your family at this sad time.”

Another said: “Rest in Peace Jay you were a lovely fella and I enjoyed many of chats with you . So sad.”

His funeral was on Monday October 10th at St Coleman’s Cemetery with burial afterward in St Colman’s Cemetery.