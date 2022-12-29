Detailing the incident in a post on social media on December 28, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Today during our patrols in Newtownabbey we saw this car being driven by a driver who is currently disqualified.
"On stopping the vehicle other offences have been identified, the vehicle has been seized and a report has been prepared for the Prosecution Service.
"Drivers who continually disregard their disqualification period should expect the court to consider a period in custody as a viable alternative sentence.
"We'll be back out through the evening carrying out more patrols and checks to keep everyone safe throughout the festive period.
"Our ‘Tis The Season’ campaign continues into the New Year and you can expect to see increased patrols and proactivity for a while yet, so please be patient if you're stopped by colleagues during your travels.”