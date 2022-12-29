Police in Newtownabbey have said there will be increased patrols across the region over the festive period as a driver was detected for motoring offences yesterday (Wednesday).

Detailing the incident in a post on social media on December 28, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Today during our patrols in Newtownabbey we saw this car being driven by a driver who is currently disqualified.

"On stopping the vehicle other offences have been identified, the vehicle has been seized and a report has been prepared for the Prosecution Service.

"Drivers who continually disregard their disqualification period should expect the court to consider a period in custody as a viable alternative sentence.

The car was seized in the Newtownabbey area.

"We'll be back out through the evening carrying out more patrols and checks to keep everyone safe throughout the festive period.

