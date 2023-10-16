Register
Car set alight after crashing into Newtownabbey business premises

Detectives in Newtownabbey are appealing for information after an arson attack on a vehicle on the Shore Road this morning (Monday).
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Oct 2023, 13:15 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 13:15 BST
Police enquiries into the incident are underway. Photo by PacemakerPolice enquiries into the incident are underway. Photo by Pacemaker
Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “We received a report that a car had crashed into a business premises around 1.40am and was subsequently set alight.

"Enquiries into the incident are underway and we are appealing for anyone who might have information which may assist the investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 87 16/10/23.”Information can also be given via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.