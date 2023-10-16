Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “We received a report that a car had crashed into a business premises around 1.40am and was subsequently set alight.

"Enquiries into the incident are underway and we are appealing for anyone who might have information which may assist the investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 87 16/10/23.”Information can also be given via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.