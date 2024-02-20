Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspector Ewing explained: “Police received a report shortly before 2.25am on Sunday morning, February 18 that a white Kia Picanto and black Toyota Auris were stolen from outside a house on the Saintfield Road.

“The suspects entered the property and gained access to keys for both of the vehicles – at this time we believe nothing else was stolen from inside the house.

“At approximately 5.10am the white Kia Picanto was located on fire in the Springfield Road area of west Belfast.

Police have appealed for information after two cars were stolen from outside a house in Carryduff. Pic credit: Peter Muhly

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire. However, the car was completely burnt out as a result of the arson."

Inspector Ewing continued: “Meanwhile, at around 10.30am the black Toyota Auris was found abandoned in the Divismore Park area of west Belfast. Extensive damage had been caused to the vehicle."

Anyone with information can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Inspector Ewing added: “We would appeal to anyone who was in the Saintfield Road area on Sunday morning shortly before 2.30am and noticed anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference 266 18/02/24.