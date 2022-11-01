A Lisburn man has been fined at Craigavon Magistrates Court

Mr. Wayne Hull (51) of Ashmount Gardens, Lisburn, pleaded guilty to two breaches of legislation prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, namely unlicensed fishing and failing to provide his name and address.

On 20th March 2022, DAERA Fisheries Protection Officers were on routine patrol of Mill Lodge carp fishery on Lurgan Road, Dromore, Co. Down, which is owned by the Northern Ireland Carp Angling Society (NICAS).

When Mr Hull was approached and asked for his details in order to perform a check of the online system to confirm a fishing licence was in place, he explained that he was an officer of the club and that all fishing licenses had been checked previously for all anglers present. Mr Hull then provided a false name, along with two different dates of birth.

When asked again to provide his correct details, a follow-up check confirmed that Mr Hull had no current fishing license and was fishing illegally.

The total fine of £115 consisted of two fines of £50 for each offence along with an offender levy of £15.

