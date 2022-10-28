Sinn Fein oppose setting up a group to celebrate the King's Coronation

The request was made at the full council meeting of Lisburn and Castlereagh City (LCCC).The council group will be in a position to consider funding for street parties as well as official council celebrations for the new King across the district including his local residency of Royal Hillsborough. However, those against the motion raised concerns over the cost of living crisis and where the finances would be found for the celebrations next May. Sinn Fein Killultagh councillor, Gary McCleave raising his objections said: “As republicans, our position with the monarchy has been well documented, but we are concerned that at a time when people are going through a cost of living crisis, that we should not be looking the ratepayers to foot more bills.“There was a large sum of money already spent on the jubilee (Queen Elizabeth II’s). “People are really struggling and having to go to foodbanks. “If parts of the community want to celebrate the coronation that’s fine, but don’t force all the ratepayers to pay for it.” The successful DUP motion by Councillor Sharon Skillen will now generate a working group to allocate and record finances for a community celebration of the British monarch taking the Throne next year.