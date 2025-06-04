A Carrickfergus man accused of defying a sex offenders’ prohibition was arrested amid suspicions of filming schoolgirls on a bus, a court heard on Wednesday (June 4).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Forsythe, 27, currently faces prosecution for allegedly using social media apps and beginning a romantic relationship without informing the authorities.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard the evidence was discovered on his phone after police were alerted to a separate incident in February this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A father tackled him on a bus because he believed Mr Foysythe was taking films of schoolgirls on the bus,” an investigating detective disclosed.

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

When officers seized the defendant’s mobile it was claimed there were indications he had formed a relationship with a female and accessed Snapchat and WhatsApp.

Forsythe, of Hillview Drive, is currently remanded in custody charged with two counts of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initial incident on the bus has been referred to the Public Prosecution Service for consideration.

Forsythe mounted a renewed application for bail based on the time he has already spent in prison and the anticipated time it will take to complete phone examinations.

Disputing one of the alleged breaches, a defence barrister submitted: “He wasn’t in a relationship, they had (only) been texting each other.”

A previous court also heard Forsythe only used the social media apps because he had no group of friends and felt isolated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police opposed the accused’s bid to return home amid claims he had previously felt unsafe living in Carrickfergus.

Adjourning the bail application, District Judge Anne Marshall agreed to give detectives a week to check out the proposed address.