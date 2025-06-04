Carrick man charged with breaching Sex Offences Prevention Order was arrested amid suspicions of filming schoolgirls on bus, court told
Andrew Forsythe, 27, currently faces prosecution for allegedly using social media apps and beginning a romantic relationship without informing the authorities.
Belfast Magistrates Court heard the evidence was discovered on his phone after police were alerted to a separate incident in February this year.
“A father tackled him on a bus because he believed Mr Foysythe was taking films of schoolgirls on the bus,” an investigating detective disclosed.
When officers seized the defendant’s mobile it was claimed there were indications he had formed a relationship with a female and accessed Snapchat and WhatsApp.
Forsythe, of Hillview Drive, is currently remanded in custody charged with two counts of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).
The initial incident on the bus has been referred to the Public Prosecution Service for consideration.
Forsythe mounted a renewed application for bail based on the time he has already spent in prison and the anticipated time it will take to complete phone examinations.
Disputing one of the alleged breaches, a defence barrister submitted: “He wasn’t in a relationship, they had (only) been texting each other.”
A previous court also heard Forsythe only used the social media apps because he had no group of friends and felt isolated.
Police opposed the accused’s bid to return home amid claims he had previously felt unsafe living in Carrickfergus.
Adjourning the bail application, District Judge Anne Marshall agreed to give detectives a week to check out the proposed address.