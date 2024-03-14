Carrick man sentenced after pleading guilty to fraud by false representation

Detectives from Antrim and Newtownabbey have acknowledged the sentence handed down Colin Woodside (76) at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday, March 14.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Mar 2024, 16:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Woodside, of Liberty Road in Carrickfergus, was sentenced to serve one year imprisonment and one year on licence, suspended for 18 months, after previously pleading guilty to fraud by false representation and was ordered to pay compensation of £103,000 to his former employer.

Read More
Newtownabbey fundraiser staged in memory of Caroline Cromie for Kevin Bell Repat...

Commenting on the case, Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “The victim in his crimes was a local business in the Ballynure area where Woodside had worked for 50 years.

Detectives from Antrim and Newtownabbey have acknowledged the sentence handed down 76-year-old Colin Woodside, at Belfast Crown Court, on March 14. (Pic: Google).Detectives from Antrim and Newtownabbey have acknowledged the sentence handed down 76-year-old Colin Woodside, at Belfast Crown Court, on March 14. (Pic: Google).
Detectives from Antrim and Newtownabbey have acknowledged the sentence handed down 76-year-old Colin Woodside, at Belfast Crown Court, on March 14. (Pic: Google).
Most Popular

“He has shown a callous disregard for the people who have given him a lifetime of employment and who also provide employment to local people in the area.

“I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of crime. We will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that that victims receive the justice they deserve.”