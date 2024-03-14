Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Woodside, of Liberty Road in Carrickfergus, was sentenced to serve one year imprisonment and one year on licence, suspended for 18 months, after previously pleading guilty to fraud by false representation and was ordered to pay compensation of £103,000 to his former employer.

Commenting on the case, Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “The victim in his crimes was a local business in the Ballynure area where Woodside had worked for 50 years.

Detectives from Antrim and Newtownabbey have acknowledged the sentence handed down 76-year-old Colin Woodside, at Belfast Crown Court, on March 14. (Pic: Google).

“He has shown a callous disregard for the people who have given him a lifetime of employment and who also provide employment to local people in the area.