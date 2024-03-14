Carrick man sentenced after pleading guilty to fraud by false representation
Woodside, of Liberty Road in Carrickfergus, was sentenced to serve one year imprisonment and one year on licence, suspended for 18 months, after previously pleading guilty to fraud by false representation and was ordered to pay compensation of £103,000 to his former employer.
Commenting on the case, Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “The victim in his crimes was a local business in the Ballynure area where Woodside had worked for 50 years.
“He has shown a callous disregard for the people who have given him a lifetime of employment and who also provide employment to local people in the area.
“I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of crime. We will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that that victims receive the justice they deserve.”