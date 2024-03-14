Newtownabbey fundraiser staged in memory of Caroline Cromie for Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust has received over £9,000 following a fundraising event in Newtownabbey held in memory of Caroline Cromie, a Greenisland resident who sadly passed away while on holiday in Spain last year.
By Russell Keers
Published 14th Mar 2024, 11:48 GMT
Caroline, who was aged in her 40s, was a former player at Mossley Ladies’ Hockey Club.

After her death on October 8 2023, her loved ones were supported by the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, who brought her body home.

To thank the charitable organisation and to pay tribute to the “much-loved” former Mossley 1st XI goalkeeper, her former teammates organised a fundraising event at the clubhouse on February 3.

Colin Bell from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is pictured alongside Caroline Cromie's friends who helped to organise the recent charity effort. (Pic: Contributed).Colin Bell from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is pictured alongside Caroline Cromie's friends who helped to organise the recent charity effort. (Pic: Contributed).
Colin Bell from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is pictured alongside Caroline Cromie's friends who helped to organise the recent charity effort. (Pic: Contributed).

In total, £9,500 was raised to support the work of the trust, with Colin Bell attending a cheque presentation on March 13.

Caroline’s former teammate, Gillian Bell, who was with her on holiday in Spain, said: “Caroline was our goalkeeper for many years. There were eight of us in Spain and it was heartbreaking.

Caroline Cromie: tributes paid after Carrick woman passes away on holiday

"Without the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, we don’t know what we’d have done. They arranged everything, including contacting the police and coroner.

"They saved Caroline’s relatives having to go to Spain and flew her body to Dublin, before bringing her up home.

"The money raised from our event will hopefully help other people who find themselves in a similar position.

"We had ballots, music and entertainment and received support from the community and local businesses.

"Caroline’s family and friends were there alongside her former teammates and current players who hadn’t known her, but wanted to donate.

"Thanks to everyone who backed the fundraiser and also the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust for everything they have done for us.”

