Carrick Murder: PSNI appeal on what would have been Glenn Quinn’s 50th birthday

Glenn was found murdered at his home in Ashleigh Park in Carrickfergus on the evening of Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Police believe he was attacked by a gang of men, in his home address sometime between Thursday, January 2 and Friday, January 3, 2020.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Glenn sustained a violent and brutal attack in his own home, a place where he should have felt safe. The unprovoked, violent attack left a defenceless man with serious injuries, including multiple fractures to his ribs, which eventually led to his slow and painful death.

Glenn Quinn.

“Glenn was aged just 47 when he was brutally killed. He was well-known and well-liked throughout the community. The local community lives under the dark shadow cast by his violent loss of life and the knowledge that those responsible have not been brought to justice.

"It's now nearly two and a half years on since Glenn was murdered. The pain and loss experienced by his family is today, as raw as ever. The family is frustrated and like any of us, deserve answers and justice for their loved one."

DCI McGuinness added: “We are again appealing to anyone with information to search their conscience and come forward.

“We firmly believe there are people within the Carrickfergus community who know the circumstances and know who is responsible for Glenn’s murder. These are clearly dangerous individuals. We are appealing to the community directly to help us seek justice for Glenn and make your area safer for everyone living there.”

£10,000 Reward

The independent charity Crimestoppers is still offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Glenn's murder.