A Co Antrim couple are to stand trial on charges related to the supply of cocaine, MDMA and cannabis, a judge has ordered.

Richard Brian John Curtis, 39, and Jennifer Welsh, 42, appeared together at Belfast Magistrates’ Court over allegations connected to seizures made four years ago.

The defendants, both with a Carrickfergus address, face counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply.

Charges were brought against them following a police operation in March 2021.

Officers initially stopped a car and carried out searches at a house in the Carrickfergus area, recovering quantities of cocaine, Ecstasy and cannabis.

Curtis and Welsh confirmed they understood the allegations against them.

No further details about the alleged circumstances were disclosed during the hearing.

District Judge Steven Keown returned the defendants for trial at Belfast Crown Court.

Bboth defendants were released on continuing bail and are expected to appear for arraignment on a date to be fixed.