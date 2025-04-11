Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pensioner allegedly tried to force his way into a woman’s home while armed with a knife as part of an escalating neighbourhood dispute in Carrickfergus, a court has heard.

Police claimed 70-year-old Paul Dunlop struck out with the blade as the victim and her husband held their door closed to stop him gaining entry on the evening of Wednesday, April 9.

Dunlop, of McKeens Avenue in the town, had to be tasered during his subsequent arrest, a judge was told.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face charges of aggravated burglary, possessing an offensive weapon and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

An investigating detective said it was an unprovoked attack where Dunlop allegedly brought a kitchen steak knife to the couple’s home in the Scotch Quarter area of Carrickfergus.

He attempted to force his way into the property, brandishing the blade through a gap and lunging at the woman, according to the police case.

Due to the security chain and the couple pressing against the door no entry was gained. It was claimed that at one stage a walking stick was used to fend off Dunlop’s arm.

The woman sustained cuts to her ribs during the incident, the court heard, while her husband suffered a minor arm injury.

They then allegedly saw Dunlop go to their car still carrying the knife, with subsequent checks confirming that one of the vehicle’s tyres had been punctured.

Police were alerted and had to force entry to a communal area at the flats where he lives.

"The defendant initially tried to hold his door shut before presenting with a baseball bat,” the detective said. “He was subsequently tasered and detained.”

Dunlop allegedly became verbally abusive and argumentative after being taken to Antrim Area Hospital for treatment.

"He made references to police being ‘c***s’, telling them to ‘f*** off’, racial slurs about the Jewish religion and threatening comments about police officers’ families,” the detective said.

A further charge of threats to kill relates to a previous argument with the woman’s husband about a storage box on March 26.

Police claimed the latest incident represented a serious and unprovoked escalation in violence.

The court heard Dunlop stated during interviews that he started drinking on Wednesday afternoon and had no recollection of events later in the day.

Opposing bail, the detective added: “The injured parties fear that the defendant would have killed or seriously harmed them if he had been able to gain access to their home.”

Defence counsel Turlough Madden, instructed by solicitor Sarah Edge, highlighted Dunlop’s age and limited previous record.

The barrister suggested his client could be released to live with relatives outside the town.

"Alcohol is obviously an issue… it seems to be a feature that he began drinking on the day in question,” Mr Madden acknowledged.

Dunlop was granted bail but prohibited from entering Carrickfergus or contacting the complainants.

Adjourning the case until May 9, Deputy District Judge Liam McStay also banned him from being intoxicated in public.