Carrickfergus: man in critical condition following assault
Detailing the incident, which took place on January 7, Sergeant Montgomery said: “It was reported to police at 9.10pm that the 21-year-old man had sustained a head injury after being punched once.
"A suspect was located by officers a short distance away. The man, also aged 21, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He was later released on bail to allow for further enquires.
"The injured man remains in a critical condition in hospital.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or the events preceding it, to contact us.
"Officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 1454 07/01/25."
Information can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/