Carrickfergus motorist clocked at more than double the speed limit in 40mph zone

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 16:48 BST

A motorist who hit a speed of 85mph in a 40mph zone has been banned for 30 days.

Paul Sidney Roberts (45), of Paisley Road, Carrickfergus, committed the offence on October 5 last year.

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had been coming from a 60mph zone into the 40mph zone.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he accepted there may have been a reason as why the defendant wanted to get to a location "but travelling at 85mph in a 40mph you were just making a bad situation worse".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: PacemakerBallymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker
He told the defendant: "If you hit anyone at that speed, we are told by the police and the emergency services, the chances of the person surviving are significantly reduced due to your speed.

"So there must be a disqualification as much as a deterrent to others as well as a punishment to yourself".

As well as the ban the defendant was also fined £200.

