A Co Antrim teenager has been remanded into custody, accused of taking part in racially aggravated riots on two consecutive nights.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Saturday, that according to the police case, “there is some element of planning” regarding Kelsey Crawford’s involvement, as he had driven from his home in Carrickfergus to allegedly take part in public disorder, bringing a balaclava with him for the second night of rioting.

Appearing at court by video link from police custody, Crawford, from Rockfergus Crescent, was charged with two counts of rioting, on June 9 and 10, 2025.

Giving evidence during a contested bail application, a detective constable outlined that across the UK, there has been a “large spike in public disorder with racial undertones, resulting in attacks on property and businesses, targeting ethnic minorities”.

Police on duty in Ballymena during riots in Ballymena in June.

He reminded the court there had been “three consecutive nights of violence in Ballymena,” which spread to other areas including Newtownabbey, Larne, Portadown and Londonderry.

That rioting, said the officer, had resulted in 24 homes being attacked and eight families being displaced in addition to police being attacked by rioting crowds throwing masonry, bricks, bottles, petrol bombs and fireworks.

Turning to the police case against Crawford, the officer said police investigations had established that having driven his BMW from Carrickfergus, the teenager parked at Braid Retail Park just before 8pm, where he and two passengers got out, unmasked.

An hour later, Crawford was seen on footage at Clonavon Terrace, wearing the same clothing, throwing an object at police, the officer said.

In further footage, he is allegedly captured throwing further missiles at police before the teenager goes back to his car at 11.04pm and leaves.

The following evening, just before 8.30pm on June 10, Crawford parks in the same place but this time, it is claimed he “puts a mask on” before allegedly joining in the riots.

The detective constable claimed that Crawford’s activities on this second evening included “creating a barricade on the North Road”, breaking windows of a residential property on Bridge Street and placing items into the boot of a vehicle “which has then been set alight”.

When he was arrested on Friday, July 11, police seized clothing which matched the same clothing on the nights the teenager was allegedly rioting.

The detective told the court that police were objecting to Crawford being granted bail given the allegation he was “involved in serious, racially aggravated public disorder that result in significant damage to property…and injury to 59 police officers in Ballymena, some of them serious”.

Citing the risk of further disturbances, the detective said the PSNI “believe that it's important to send a strong message that deter persons from getting involved in serious disorder”.

Applying for bail, defence counsel Grant Powles emphasised that Crawford “has just turned 18” and also that he has a completely clear record.

His address in Carrickfergus would keep him out of Ballymena, said the barrister, submitting that with his supportive family to keep an eye on him, the teenager could be freed with a package of bail conditions to assuage police concerns.

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimmons said while Mr Powles “has made point he conceivably could”, she was not satisfied that Crawford could be freed.

Remanding Crawford into custody, she adjourned the case to July 31.