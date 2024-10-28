The USPCA has put up a reward in the hope it will bring those responsible for a series of brutal attacks on cats in Carrickfergus to justice.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows the confirmation by the police that they are investigating reports that a number of cats were ‘severely beaten’ and one killed across the space of two days.

A police spokesperson said: “Local vets reportedly advised that these injuries had been inflicted by humans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been outrage within the community following news of the attacks, which took place in the Eden area of the town.

The Eden area of Carrickfergus. Picture: Google

People have voiced their anger on social media, describing those who carried out the cruel acts as “pure evil”.

One person commented: “Those who did it will boast about it to friends. I hope someone will have the courage to report them.”

The USPCA announced the £500 reward for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nora Smith CEO of the animal welfare charity said: “We are committed to bringing those responsible to justice and ensuring the safety of our pets. The reward is intended to encourage anyone with information to come forward. Every piece of information can help with the police investigation.

"Animal welfare is a priority for the USPCA, and we strongly condemn any acts of cruelty towards animals. The charity is appealing to members of the public with any information to come forward immediately and alert the PSNI.”

The USPCA is encouraging anyone with information to get in touch with the police.

The number to call is 101 with the reference number 1213 of 26/10/24.