A man caught driving at 100mph on the A1 with a mix of drugs in his system has been banned from the roads for two years and given a suspended prison sentence.

Christopher Ian Curran, 33, whose address was given as Winchester Road in Carryduff appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with speeding, driving whilst unfit, possession of Class B drug, namely cannabis, and possession of Class A drug, namely cocaine.

The court heard that on Thursday September 15, 2022, police stopped a speeding vehicle on the A1 between Dromore and Banbridge.

The vehicle was recorded travelling at 100mph in a 60mph zone.

Police suspected the driver was under the influence of drink or drugs at the time and a roadside test gave a positive result.

The defendant informed police there was cocaine in the vehicle and during a search the police found both cocaine and cannabis.

Following the arrest of the defendant, a blood test was carried out which showed there were a number of drugs in his system, including cocaine, pregabalin, diazepam and others.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had received a positive report from the Probation Service.

He said that there is a correlation between the defendant’s offending and a “downward spiral” following a tragedy in his life several years ago.

He continued: “He moved away from problematic drug use. He is now in employment and his family is stable.

"He has had a period in custody previously and that was a turning point in his life. He is someone who has turned his life around.”

District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant she was “going to leave something hanging over your head”.

On the charge of driving whilst unit, Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of four months, which she suspended for two years.

On the charge of possession of cannabis, he received a sentence of two months suspended for two years, and on the charge of possession of cocaine, he received a sentence of four months suspended for two years.

On the charge of speeding, Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for three years, and imposed a fine of £150, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

Ms Watters warned the defendant: “I hope you are never back in front of the court again.”