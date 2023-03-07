A number of cars and sheds were destroyed in Portadown last night after what appears to be an arson attack.

Firefighters attended the blaze last night in the Moy Road area (Scotch Street).

Firefighters work to extinguish blaze as cars and sheds destroyed in the Scotch Street area of Portadown last night.

A spokesperson for the owner of the sheds pleaded with people with information to contacted the police.

She said: “If anybody was driving along the Moy Road (Scotch street) between 22.30pm and 23.20pm last night and noticed any suspicious behaviour around the sheds next door to River Ridge could you please get in touch or contact police please.

She added: “It seems someone decided to set a newly modified car on fire which then caused a secondary fire to the sheds.”

Fire damaged cars and sheds in the Scotch Street area of Portadown last night.

She revealed that the culprits broke the back window of the car with a tyre and doused it in petrol.