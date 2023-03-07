Firefighters attended the blaze last night in the Moy Road area (Scotch Street).
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesperson for the owner of the sheds pleaded with people with information to contacted the police.
She said: “If anybody was driving along the Moy Road (Scotch street) between 22.30pm and 23.20pm last night and noticed any suspicious behaviour around the sheds next door to River Ridge could you please get in touch or contact police please.
She added: “It seems someone decided to set a newly modified car on fire which then caused a secondary fire to the sheds.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
She revealed that the culprits broke the back window of the car with a tyre and doused it in petrol.
It is understood the sheds were used by a garage mechanic who fixes and upgrades vehicles.