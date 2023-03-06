Portadown dog Delta and his owner Kyle Murray with Ryan Gray and his dog Max of K9 Search and Rescue have been given a special invitation to attend this year’s Crufts 2023 in Birmingham.

Kyle, who does dog training at the Dog Bark in Lurgan, is delighted with the invitation as they are to be given the very special Humanitarian Action of the Year Award after their life-saving work in Turkey following the devastating earthquake last month.

Kyle Murray and Delta of K9 Search and Rescue, pictured at The Dog Bark in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Kyle, Delta and colleagues Ryan Gray and Max are heading to Crufts this week to receive an humanitarian award for their work saving people in earthquake torn Turkey.

The earthquakes in Turkey and Syria claimed the lives of more than 52,700 people and injured more than 110,000.

The K9 Search and Rescue were deployed with Evolsar and was part of the international USAR response that managed to save over 260 lives.

It is for their amazing work in finding a number of people alive by using their specially trained dogs that they are to receive this special award.

Kyle said Crufts had contacted them just last week to invite them over. “We are very humbled to be given the Humanitarian Action of the Year. It’s to thank us for what we did in Turkey but it is not really me, what I did, it is what Delta did and what Max did. The dogs were doing the world there and we were the two people who were there to guide them.

"It’s a great privilege to get to go to Crufts to get that award,” said Kyle.