Kyle, who does dog training at the Dog Bark in Lurgan, is delighted with the invitation as they are to be given the very special Humanitarian Action of the Year Award after their life-saving work in Turkey following the devastating earthquake last month.
The earthquakes in Turkey and Syria claimed the lives of more than 52,700 people and injured more than 110,000.
The K9 Search and Rescue were deployed with Evolsar and was part of the international USAR response that managed to save over 260 lives.
It is for their amazing work in finding a number of people alive by using their specially trained dogs that they are to receive this special award.
Kyle said Crufts had contacted them just last week to invite them over. “We are very humbled to be given the Humanitarian Action of the Year. It’s to thank us for what we did in Turkey but it is not really me, what I did, it is what Delta did and what Max did. The dogs were doing the world there and we were the two people who were there to guide them.
"It’s a great privilege to get to go to Crufts to get that award,” said Kyle.
He revealed that Delta, a black labrador, lost two kilograms while working so hard in Turkey. Kyle is working hard to build her weight back up.