A video of Portadown dog Delta alerting his owner Kyle Murray of people alive in the rubble of Turkey earthquake has emerged, showing the vital role they have played in the recent disaster.

Mr Murray, who with his colleague Ryan Gray and his dog Max, went to Turkey as part of K9 Search and Rescue NI to help find survivors of the earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria last week.

Amazingly, more than a week after the earthquake which has left more than 41 million people dead, survivors are being found ten days later.

Ryan and Kyle were both at the site in the Turkish town of Antakya where both Delta and Max as well as another Search Dog Ghost from the SAR team discovered there were people alive in the rubble.

They said on Wednesday, before breakfast, they were called to a site where it was believed people may still be alive.

Kyle Murray from Portadown and his dog Delta who, as part of the K9 Search and Rescue NI, are in Turkey helping to find survivors of the recent earthquake. Also there is Ryan Gray (on the left) and his dog Max (both Ryan and Kyle are in orange suits).

"Three Search and Rescue Dogs were put to to work. Two from our team and one from SAR Team. All three dogs alerted people to be under the rubble. Digging continued and the dogs were brought back in as rubble was removed, to continue narrowing down the area.

"A Chinese Search and Rescue team arrived onsite with a state of the art device that detects heart beats, under rubble. That machine confirmed a heart beat, a distance and direction.

"Colleagues from Serve On and Evolsar assisted in breaking and breaching the concrete to gain access to those trapped.

"We had to depart the site at 1630 local time, however have just received word that work is underway to rescue six people including a two year old boy and a three year old girl, brother and sister.”

Kyle revealed that as well as the two children, their mother, a 42-year-old woman, was also rescued from the rubble following indications from Delta and Max that there was life.

K9 Search and Rescue NI is not publicly funded and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help .