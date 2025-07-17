Case of a Craigavon man who allegedly sent an unwanted sexual image to another man has been referred to the Crown Court

A Craigavon man has appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with two counts of sending an unwanted sexual image.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron McCartan, 30, whose address was given as Enniskeen, appeared before the court on Thursday July 16, 2025 for a preliminary enquiry.

The charges were put to the defendant, who has pleaded not guilty to sending an unwanted sexual image to another male on October 17, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Public Prosecutor stated that they believed there was a prima facie case to answer and there was no contrary submission made by the defence.

Craigavon man charged with sending an unwanted sexual image to another man. Pic credit: Tony Hendron

The defendant made no comment in answer when the charges were put to him.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said that he believed there was a prima facie case to answer and referred the case to Craigavon Crown Court on September 5, 2025.

Mr Ranaghan released the defendant on continuing bail until the case is heard before the Crown Court.