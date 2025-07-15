Outline planning application has been granted for a housing development of up to 53 dwellings in Laurelvale.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application relating to Mullavilly Green was lodged by Brendan Starkey, from planning consultancy firm O’Toole & Starkey Ltd, Belfast, on behalf of Weir and Weir, Millennium Courts Arts Centre, Portadown.

Access to the site in question will be granted via what is currently a front garden, between No 5 and No 16 Mullavilly Green, Laurelvale, Tandragee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The land in question is adjacent to and East of 38 and 39 Laurel Heights, East of 39 and 48 Laurel Drive, West of 1-11 Rose Gardens, and to the South of 5, 14 and 16 Mullavilly Green.

Access to the new housing development at Mullavilly, should planning permission be granted, will be via this access point. Credit: Google

Several letters of objection have been received, citing concerns to do with loss of visual amenity and privacy, the potential for loss of water pressure, increased traffic, fear of flooding, noise concerns, and other issues.

The planning application was discussed at the July 2 ABC Planning & Statutory Services committee meeting.

Principal planning officer, Sinead McAvoy said officers consider the principle of residential development to be acceptable, given the site’s proximity to existing houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As this is an outline application only, matters relating to sighting, design, external appearance, landscape and access are reserved for future consideration.

This conceptual site layout gives an idea of how the site could be developed, with a number of different house types and sizes. Credit: ABC Planning portal

“Officers are satisfied that this site has the capacity to accommodate a residential development that respects the topography, character of the area and residential amenity.

“Option 2, which is now the preferred option, proposes a new junction near Nos 5, 8 and 16 Mullavilly Green.

“The proposal would, if approved, accommodate widened footpaths, dropped kerbs and tactile paving for pedestrian movement. It will have traffic-calming through realignment of the bend, expected to reduce speeds to 15mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site [lies] within the settlement limit of Laurelvale, Mullavilly, to the north-west of Tandragee.

“It’s taking the access off the main Mullavilly Road through Mullavilly Green to an access point [next to] No 5.

“[We have] a conceptual site layout. It’s for information only, but it gives a demonstration of how the site can be developed with a number of different house types and sizes.

“The proposed access was considered in detail by DfI Roads, to show that adequate access can be achieved at this particular location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is approval for a new access for a single dwelling that already does give access into this particular field at that location, which can be developed. The site entrance will continue in that garden. That’s actually the applicant’s property. It will give access to that land to the rear.”

Brendan Starkey, director at O’Toole & Starkey Ltd, Belfast, was given three minutes to speak in support of the application.

He stated: “Our project team has worked closely and collaboratively with the Planning department and all statutory consultees over the past three years to prepare a comprehensive and policy-compliant outline planning application.

“Throughout this process, we’ve remained fully committed to addressing all technical and environmental considerations raised during this consultation period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to place on record our thanks to the Planning department for their constructive and positive approach.

“I particularly acknowledge the critical role they played in facilitating detailed engagement and face-to-face discussions with DfI Roads.

“These direct discussions were instrumental to arriving to a safe and practical, and mutually-acceptable solution on site access arrangements, an issue that was key to progression of this application.

“We fully welcome and endorse the Planning department’s professional recommendation for approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We respectfully ask this committee to follow that recommendation and grant outline planning permission.”

Alderman Gareth Wilson (DUP) explained he was mindful of a serious flooding incident had that impacted Velton Lawns.

“Myself and William Irwin MLA had quite a significant involvement in the lobby for a flood alleviation programme that resulted in slightly over £1m being spent in mitigation to prevent damage to homes at Velton Lawns.

“So with that firmly in mind, I’d be keen to understand just what the impact from the storm water run-off will be from this development, because I assume the storm water run-off will ultimately end up possibly in that river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What is the likely impact of that in a higher volume of rain situation, or flooding incident? I know the flood alleviation scheme so far has been very effective.”

The senior council officer explained that the potential for flooding had been looked into, adding: “There’s a non-designated watercourse that belongs along the southern boundary of this site, and for that reason we asked for a flood risk assessment, and that flood risk assessment did take into consideration not only the one-in-100-year [flooding risk] event, but also climate change events.”

Councillor Peter Lavery (Alliance) praised the senior planning representative for the detailed report her team had prepared in relation to the outline planning application.

He added: “A lot of work has been carried out, even though it’s only an outline planning application. All the considerations regarding a potential flooding issue and everything have all been squared off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only thing is, when you get into the full application, [consider] things like traffic calming, and within the housing development make sure it’s safe for young families and children, but I’m sure officers will consider that in due course. For me, it’s a straightforward approval.”

Ald Wilson reiterated his concerns about any risk of flooding, adding: “My main concern I suppose is [to do with] that flooding incident which is still firmly in my mind, because it was so traumatic for the people that endured the damage from it to their homes.

“So I would be quite insistent that every avenue is pursued in terms of ensuring that that risk is mitigated, not only for the residents at Velton Lawns who ultimately were impacted, but just generally in the area [as] it is a significant development.

The recommendation to approve outline planning permission was proposed by Councillor Mary O’Dowd, and seconded by Ald Wilson.