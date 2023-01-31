Cash and drugs seized at properties in Portadown, Hillsborough and Belfast by PSNI's Organised Crime Branch

Major operation by the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch saw the seizure of cash and drugs from properties in Portadown, Hillsborough and Belfast yesterday.

The PSNI said a woman was arrested during the operation but, contrary to other reports, was not arrested in the Portadown area.

Police Land Rover

Later the PSNI said the 34-year-old woman was charged with a number of offences including being concerned in the supply of Class A controlled drugs, transferring criminal property and being in possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs.

The woman is to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on February 27th.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives searched four properties across Belfast, Portadown and Hillsborough and seized a number of items for further examination, including a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, mobile phones and a quantity of cash.

Detective Inspector Shaw said: “Through Operation Dealbreaker and with the support of partner organisations, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs.

“We’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate our ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.”

The PSNI did not reveal the locations in Portadown, Hillsborough or Belfast where the Organised Crime Branch carried out the Operation Dealbreaker targeting illegal drugs.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

For information on local support services that can help with issues like drug addiction, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info