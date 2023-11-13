Cash and jewellery stolen during burglary in Portadown, Co Armagh
Detectives in Lurgan are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident at Inglewood Manor.
Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “A report was received on Thursday, 9th November at approximately 8.45pm that a house in the Inglewood Manor had been entered sometime after 6.45pm that evening.
“Thankfully, no one was in the property at the time of the burglary. However, a number of rooms inside the property were ransacked. A sum of money was also stolen and a piece of jewellery that had sentimental value to the owner.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the Inglewood Manor area on Thursday evening between 6.45pm and 8.30pm to contact officers on 101 quoting 1720 09/11/23.”
Alternatively, the public can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/