Cash seized following Craigavon court case is handed over by police to Lisburn charity

Police in Lisburn have handed over a cheque totalling £3,725 to local charity, Action on Substances through Community Engagement & Related Training (ASCERT).

Following a proactive search by members of Lisburn and Castlereagh District Support Team (DST), a man appeared before the Courts in Craigavon and was subsequently convicted in relation to drugs possession, drugs supply, and possession of criminal property offences.

As a result of the court case, the sentence included a forfeiture order being issued for the seized cash totalling £3,752.00.

Chief Inspector Rocks said: “We are delighted to be donating the money to a fantastic cause following the successful outcome from the courts, and we sincerely hope the money will serve ASCERT well in their ongoing work to tackle the blight of drugs and alcohol misuse in our community.

“This outcome should send a clear message to drug dealers who are harming our communities, and as always, we work best when partnered with the public to work against those intent on ruining lives.

"If you know who is dealing drugs in your area, please tell us, so we can target them and stop them profiting from the most vulnerable in our society.”

Fundraising & Marketing Manager for ASCERT, Fiona McCann, thanked the team for their continuing support saying “We are extremely grateful to the Lisburn and Castlereagh DST for choosing to make this donation, allowing us to continue with our charitable mission which includes training, awareness raising through prevention work in schools, youth settings, businesses and communities, and intervention support services for young people, families and individuals who are dealing with the devastating impact drugs and alcohol have on their lives.”