Detectives are investigating a robbery at a shop on the Antrim Road in Belfast on the morning of Monday, January 13.

Detailing the incident, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “At around 7am, a man entered the store and demanded a female employee open the till. He has then removed a sum of money and has made off from the shop.

"The robber is described as wearing a blue jacket, shorts, white trainers, a beanie hat, and had his jacket pulled up over his face.

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in the Antrim Road area of Belfast. (Pic: PSNI).

"Anyone with information or may have witnessed a male matching this description in the area this morning Is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 150 13/01/25.

"You can also submit information online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

"Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800555111.”