Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users in Newtownabbey will be wanting to plan their journey in advance due to a number of programmes of works taking place on carriageways in the region this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shore Road, Newtownabbey: A lane closure is operating from Whiteabbey Methodist Church to Dillons Avenue. The closure, which commenced at 8am on January 6, is to operate continuously until 6pm on January 19. Traffic control is operating during the closure, which is to facilitate gas main testing, and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Ballyrobert Road, Ballyclare: Weekday lane closures are to operate from Monday, January 13 to Friday, January 24, 9.30am to 4.30pm with traffic lights in operation to facilitate a £500,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Monday, January 27 to Tuesday, February 25, a road closure will be in operation to facilitate the resurfacing works. The road will be closed to traffic from 9.30am to 4.30pm on weekdays only. Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by February 25.

A number of programmes of roadworks will be taking place in Newtownabbey over the coming days. (Pic: Oscar Adobe).

Ballycorr Road, Ballyclare: A road closure is to be in place from 650m south of the junction with Church Road to 1km south of the junction with Church Road. Commencing at 9.30am on January 13, the road closure, which is required for BT Openreach works, is to operate daily.

A diversion is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected. An alternative route is via Church Road, Lower Ballyboley Road, Main Street, Trenchill Road, Rashee Road, Ballyeaston Road and North End. The work is due to be completed by 4.30pm on January 15.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey: A lane closure is to operate from Merville Garden village to Whitehouse Park. The lane closure, which is required for testing of a gas main, is to operate continuously from 8am on January 13 to 6pm on January 26. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballyrobin Road, Templepatrick: A lane closure, which is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables, is to operate daily from 9.30am on January 13 to 4.30pm on February 7. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.