Members of the public are being encouraged to report any dead waterfowl, or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), after the body of a buzzard was reported in Newtownabbey.

The bird of prey’s body, which is understood to have been found in the Doagh Road area, close to retail premises in the vicinity of Whiteabbey Hospital, was reported to DAERA, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and the PSNI on Januray 8.

The carcass was due to be tested in line with the Department’s Avian Influenza surveillance programme, however, it was not located when staff attended the purported area.

Commenting on the issue, a DAERA spokesperson said: “This was reported to the Department on January 8 through the DAERA Dead Wild Bird Online Reporting Tool.

Doagh Road, Newtownabbey. (Pic: Google).

"DAERA collects some dead wild birds if suitable, for Avian Influenza surveillance purposes. This helps us understand if and when the virus is present in Northern Ireland, and when calculating which areas are most at risk. Not all reported wild birds are collected.

"As this report meets the criteria for the Department’s Avian Influenza surveillance programme arrangements were made to collect the carcass for Avian Influenza testing, however, DAERA staff were unable to locate the carcass at the reported site.”

The Department has issued advice to anyone who discovers the body of a wild bird.

The spokesperson stated: “Northern Ireland has not had any confirmed cases of Avian Influenza in wild birds since September 2023. The last Avian Influenza outbreak in poultry in Northern Ireland was February 2022.

"The Department is urging all keepers of birds to critically review immediately and improve their biosecurity measures where necessary in order to keep their birds safe.

“A biosecurity checklist is available on the DAERA website. All birdkeepers should familiarise themselves with this checklist and continually review the measures they take to protect themselves from an avian influenza incursion.

"Early reporting of disease suspicion is also key to allow for prompt action in the event of an incursion. All birdkeepers are asked to familiarise themselves with the symptoms of avian influenza.

“Officials are keeping the current situation under daily review in close collaboration with colleagues across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

“If a member of the public finds dead waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, they are asked to report them using the https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-dead-wild-bird-online-reporting-tool”

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council confirmed that the council’s Waste Management section and the PSNI are aware of a report of a dead buzzard on land at Doagh Road, adding: “The Public Health Agency advises that Avian Flu primarily affects birds, with human infections being extremely rare. The risk to the general public is very low. Advice can be found on the PHA website.”

Responding to the Newtownabbey Times, a PSNI spokesperson stated: “PoIice would only have input and investigate if there is suspicion of a crime i.e. shot, poisoned, trapped or targeted.”