Ballyclare: closures announced ahead of £500,000 road improvement scheme

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jan 2025, 11:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd MLA has announced that a £500,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Ballyrobert Road in Ballyclare is due to commence.

The resurfacing scheme, set to start on January 13, will extend 1.8 kilometres along the Ballyrobert Road from its junction with Templepatrick Road to 148 Ballyrobert Road.

Commenting on the programme of works, Minister O’Dowd said: “This is a substantial investment for the Newtownabbey area which will deliver

significant benefits for residents and road users.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ballyrobert Road, Ballyclare. (Pic: Google).Ballyrobert Road, Ballyclare. (Pic: Google).
Ballyrobert Road, Ballyclare. (Pic: Google).

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to investing in and improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"This work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of residents, businesses and those travelling in the Newtownabbey area.

"I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

A Departmental spokesperson stated: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, it will be necessary to implement weekday lane closures from Monday, January 13 to Friday, January 24, 9.30am to 4.30pm, with traffic lights in operation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Long-serving Ballyclare firefighter retires after serving for over 35 years

"From Monday, January 27 to Tuesday, February 25, it will be necessary to implement a road closure to facilitate the resurfacing works. The road will be closed to traffic from 9.30am to 4.30pm on weekdays only.

“During the times of the road closures diversionary routes will be signed as follows: B59 The Longshot and A57 Templepatrick Road and vice versa.”

The DfI spokesperson added: “The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus and school services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

“Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Tuesday, February 25, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

"For more information about this and other improvement schemes, visit www.trafficwatchni.com/twni/"

Related topics:BallyclareNewtownabbeyThe DepartmentTranslink
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice