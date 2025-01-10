Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd MLA has announced that a £500,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Ballyrobert Road in Ballyclare is due to commence.

The resurfacing scheme, set to start on January 13, will extend 1.8 kilometres along the Ballyrobert Road from its junction with Templepatrick Road to 148 Ballyrobert Road.

Commenting on the programme of works, Minister O’Dowd said: “This is a substantial investment for the Newtownabbey area which will deliver

significant benefits for residents and road users.

Ballyrobert Road, Ballyclare. (Pic: Google).

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to investing in and improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"This work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of residents, businesses and those travelling in the Newtownabbey area.

"I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

A Departmental spokesperson stated: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, it will be necessary to implement weekday lane closures from Monday, January 13 to Friday, January 24, 9.30am to 4.30pm, with traffic lights in operation.

"From Monday, January 27 to Tuesday, February 25, it will be necessary to implement a road closure to facilitate the resurfacing works. The road will be closed to traffic from 9.30am to 4.30pm on weekdays only.

“During the times of the road closures diversionary routes will be signed as follows: B59 The Longshot and A57 Templepatrick Road and vice versa.”

The DfI spokesperson added: “The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus and school services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

“Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Tuesday, February 25, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

"For more information about this and other improvement schemes, visit www.trafficwatchni.com/twni/"