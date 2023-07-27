A driver of a BMW car spotted swerving across the central white line by police on mobile patrol near Moneymore, has lost his licence for 16 months.

Twenty-six-year-old Damian McGrogan from Creagh Road, Castledawson, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that on July 3 last, at approximately one minue past midnight, police were on patrol at Magherafelt Road, Moneymore, when they observed a BMW car being driven erratically.

Prosecuting counsel said the vehicle was observed swerving continuously across the central white line on the roadway and police pulled the vehicle over to the side of the road.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said on speaking to McGrogan officers noticed a smell of intoxicating liquor and that his speech was slurred. He was arrested and cautioned and made no reply.

At Omagh custody suite he provided two specimens of breath, the lower reading being 89 mcgs, the lawyer added.

Admitting the offence, defence solicitor Colin Donnelly explained that the defendant had made “the ludicrous decision” to drive home after being at a friend’s house.

Mr Donnelly said McGrogan had consumed four or five beers in the course of the evening.

He explained the loss of his licence would have a dramatic impact on his life as he lived in a rural area and required his licence for work.