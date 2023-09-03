Castlederg stabbing investigation: one man released and another remains in custody
It follows an altercation outside a bar on Saturday morning in which a 28-year-old man was left in a critical condition after suffering multiple stab wounds to his neck, upper left arm, chest and cheek.
Issuing a renewed appeal for information today (Sunday), Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said: “A 27-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other offences, has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries into the investigation.
“Meanwhile a second man, aged 28, was arrested on Saturday evening, 2nd September, on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time – assisting detectives with their enquiries.
“Anyone who was in the area at the time the stabbing took place or who may have captured dash-cam or mobile phone footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 127 of 02/09/23.”
Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.