Police investigating a stabbing in the Main Street area of Castlederg have made a second arrest.

It follows an altercation outside a bar on Saturday morning in which a 28-year-old man was left in a critical condition after suffering multiple stab wounds to his neck, upper left arm, chest and cheek.

Issuing a renewed appeal for information today (Sunday), Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said: “A 27-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other offences, has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries into the investigation.

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the stabbing incident in Castlederg. Photo by: Pacemaker

“Meanwhile a second man, aged 28, was arrested on Saturday evening, 2nd September, on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time – assisting detectives with their enquiries.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time the stabbing took place or who may have captured dash-cam or mobile phone footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 127 of 02/09/23.”