Man (28) in ‘critical condition’ after stabbing outside bar in Castlederg

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Castlederg this morning (Saturday).
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 12:38 BST

The incident occurred in the Main Street of the Co Tyrone town around 1.30am.

Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said: “Police received a report that a 28-year-old man had been stabbed following an altercation outside a licensed premises in the early hours of this morning. A number of suspects left the scene in a white coloured Vauxhall van.

“The victim has suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, upper left arm, chest and cheek. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police are appealing for information following the stabbing incident. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Police are appealing for information following the stabbing incident. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Police are appealing for information following the stabbing incident. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
“A 27-year-old man has been on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody assisting with enquiries.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or who may have captured dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact 101 quoting reference number 127 02/09/23.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.