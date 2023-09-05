Castlereagh security alert ends after suspicious object declared ‘elaborate hoax’
In an update on the incident, Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly after 7.15am this morning (Tuesday 5th September), it was reported that a suspicious object had been found at playing fields in the area. Officers attended and Church Road was closed to road users as examinations were carried out on the object, which has now been declared an elaborate hoax.
"The object has been taken away for further forensic examination and Church Road has re-opened.
“Two nearby schools were closed as a result of the alert which has caused huge disruption for pupils, parents and teachers alike, and I would like to thank all those affected for their patience and co-operation whilst our officers worked to ensure the safety of all."
Detective Sergeant Kitchen continued: “An investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police at Strandtown on 101, quoting reference number 236 05/09/23.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Last week police launched an investigation after criminal damage was caused to goalposts and nets in the area of Henry Jones Playing Fields, Church Road. The damage, which is being treated as a hate crime, is believed to have been caused sometime between Monday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30.