Causeway Coast and Glens police north coast Easter crackdown on cars with defects reveals suspension surprise
Officers have been carrying out a crackdown on unroadworthy vehicles in the popular Causeway coast area over Easter.
Drivers whose vehicles come under police attention are diverted to the MOT centre in Coleraine for inspection by the DVA.
On Sunday, as a result of 10 vehicles being sent for inspection, seven prohibition notices were issued and the other three drivers prosecuted for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
The operation continued on Easter Monday. By 12 noon alone, four vehicles were discovered to be unfit to be on the road.
Police revealed that one particular vehicle which they diverted to the MOT centre for inspection definitely was defective.
"Whilst examining a vehicle at the DVA ramp, the springs which are an integral part of the suspension, FELL OFF!,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
"The vehicle is now subject of a prohibition notice as it is a danger to the driver, passengers and other road users.
“If it's not safe, please don't bring it to the Ports.”