Anti-social behaviour has decreased by one fifth in Mid and East Antrim, according to PSNI statistics for the borough.

A total of 1,828 incidents were reported to police between January and September this year. This is a 22 per cent drop compared to the same period during 2020/21.

Statistics show the number of anti-social behaviour incidents in Mid and East Antrim has dropped from 4,639, for the period between November 2020 until October 2021, to 3,388, from November 2021 until October 2022.

In neighbouring Antrim and Newtownabbey, this figure has dropped from 4,283 to 3,034 during the same periods.

Larne town centre

Commenting on the latest statistics, Knockagh Ulster Unionist Councillor Andrew Wilson, who chairs Mid and East Antrim’s Anti-social Behaviour PCSP Working Group, said: “At the last meeting of the Anti-Social Behaviour Working Group on 24th November, we received updates from all the key agencies to say that ASB (anti-social behaviour) was on the decrease across the borough.

“This may be due to the seasonal cold weather. Undoubtedly it will increase again in the New Year and CCTV would be a welcome asset to better inform our stakeholders and youth intervention workers on the key areas.

“In my opinion, CCTV would also act as a deterrent from ASB taking place in the first place.”

Mid and East Antrim PCSP has been told anti-social behaviour includes excessive noise, graffiti, litter, fireworks, scramblers and quads.

Relatively Poor

A contractor is to evaluate the potential number of cameras required for installation in Larne and Carrickfergus and connection in each area.

The PSNI has told elected representatives previously that CCTV provision in Carrickfergus is “relatively poor” compared to other council areas such as Lisburn and Castlereagh.

The council has installed a new CCTV system at the War Memorial in Carrickfergus after it was the focus for vigilance following a series of vandalism attacks last year.

Anti-social behaviour at Marine Gardens has been “greatly reduced” following CCTV and the deployment of security patrols.

Last month the PSNI launched Season’s Greetings, its annual operation which aims to keep people safe in the run up to Christmas. It deploys resources across all districts to deter and detect criminality and provide visible reassurance to the public.