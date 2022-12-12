Carrickfergus and Greenisland Community Clusters recently hosted a Winter Wellness event to help people with the current cost of living crisis.

A wide range of issues were covered including budgeting and debt, benefit payments, advice on energy bills, places to stay warm, help with essential items such as food and cooking plus mental health advice.

Keynote speakers at Carrickfergus Town Hall included representatives from Mid and East Antrim Community Advice Services, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Health and Wellness Team and Carrickfergus Hub Improving Lives Locally (CHILL).

Advertisement

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “We are all facing the rising cost of commodities, goods and energy - together with rampant inflation and other cost of living pressures this winter. We are aware that many local people are worried and struggling. This event offered support to households on major issues including benefits, managing energy costs, healthy eating and mental health advice.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, with attendees at the Winter Wellness event.

Advertisement

“Help is available and it’s vital to remember you are not alone. This winter, if we all try and help each other to keep active, stay warm, eat well, participate in our local community and connect with others in similar situations, we can change our outlook on life and build stronger, resilient communities.”

The Cluster Programme is a Council Community Development initiative which promotes collaboration across community groups to deliver benefits for the wider community.

Advertisement

Groups in the district electoral areas of Carrickfergus Castle and Knockagh, have been meeting together on a bi-monthly basis since December 2021 to develop an agreed approach on how they will work together and which initiatives they will deliver in the coming months.