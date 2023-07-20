Vandals have forced the closure of a popular north Lurgan play park with estimated costs of more than £500 for repairs.

Vandals ripped apart the soft flooring and set fire to parts of it causing significant damage.

Children's play park in north Lurgan, Co Armagh is vandalised.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “North Lurgan Play Park has been closed due to vandalism. Repair works will be carried out in due course, and we hope to have the play area operational again next week.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and appeal to people to please respect these local amenities.”

Sinn Fein Cllr Keith Haughian said: “Regrettably the play park in North Lurgan will be closed until repairs can be made. Unfortunately the cause of this is vandalism. The behaviour of the vast majority of our young people is to be commended.