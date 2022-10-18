The Police Service of Northern Ireland has been working proactively with Citywatch CCTV, a charity based in Lisburn PSNI Station since its inception in 2000, to help contribute towards the reduction in retail crime, the fear of crime and anti-social behaviour associated with these incidents. The charity co-funded by Lisburn City & Castlereagh Council, South East Health and Social Care Trust and other local organisations, work collaboratively to tackle retail crime that can financially impact businesses.

PSNI Inspector McMullan said: “There is no doubt the cost of living crisis will affect more businesses this autumn and we recognise the financial implications this can have. When retail crime occurs, the effects can be quite severe for businesses, putting many jobs at risk. The financial loss can even put small businesses under and when it comes to cuts, we often see security resources the first to go, a much needed resource for any business, particularly in the run up to Christmas when retail is at its busiest and retail crime at its highest.

“Working with Citywatch, the PSNI can review footage which captures incidents across the Lisburn and Castlereagh area. If Police have sight of individuals involved in shoplifting incidents or other, appeals to the public matching the description of the criminal Police wish to speak with can be made, exclusion orders can be issued and individuals can be barred from visiting certain shops.

Citywatch expands to cover Sprucefield Shopping Centre Complex

“From August 1, 2021 – July 31, 2022, Citywatch has dealt with 58 incidents at Sprucefield, ranging from concerns for safety, theft, drink driving, drugs and begging. With CCTV now in place at the complex, Police are even more aware of those committing crimes.

“Should you become aware of suspicious activity inside any commercial business or complex you visit, please contact Police and lets work together to address retail crime.”