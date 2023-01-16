Detailing the incident, which occurred on Friday, January 13, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Neighbourhood Policing Team officers from Newtownabbey carried out a search of a person in the Newtownabbey area under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
"During the search a quantity of Class B Drugs were seized and a Community Resolution Notice was administered at the scene.
“It's worth pointing out that it took place in the Enquiry Office at Newtownabbey Police Station. If you insist on bringing extremely pungent drugs into a police station, don't expect to take it home.”