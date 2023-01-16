Police seized a quantity of Class B Drugs from a person after they were searched by officers in the Enquiry Office at Newtownabbey Police Station.

Detailing the incident, which occurred on Friday, January 13, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Neighbourhood Policing Team officers from Newtownabbey carried out a search of a person in the Newtownabbey area under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

"During the search a quantity of Class B Drugs were seized and a Community Resolution Notice was administered at the scene.

