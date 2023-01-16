Register
Class B drugs seized from person in Newtownabbey PSNI Station

Police seized a quantity of Class B Drugs from a person after they were searched by officers in the Enquiry Office at Newtownabbey Police Station.

16th Jan 2023

Detailing the incident, which occurred on Friday, January 13, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Neighbourhood Policing Team officers from Newtownabbey carried out a search of a person in the Newtownabbey area under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

"During the search a quantity of Class B Drugs were seized and a Community Resolution Notice was administered at the scene.

The drugs were seized from a person at Newtownabbey PSNI Station.

“It's worth pointing out that it took place in the Enquiry Office at Newtownabbey Police Station. If you insist on bringing extremely pungent drugs into a police station, don't expect to take it home.”