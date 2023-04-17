Register
Co Antrim ATM incidents probe: man (29) released

A man arrested in connection with the attempted theft of three ATMs in Co Antrim has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

By Terry Ferry
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:41 BST

The 29-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning (April 17) on suspicion of three counts of burglary.

It followed searches conducted by detectives from Antrim CID in the Randalstown area after the attempted thefts of ATMs on Sunday 5th March.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: "Sometime between 2am and 5am, police received reports that ATMs had been tampered with in the Dunhill Road area of Coleraine, Cushendall Road area of Ballymena and the Roguery Road area of Toomebridge.

Police at the scene of an attempted ATM theft in Toome on Sunday, March 5. Picture: Pacemaker Press.Police at the scene of an attempted ATM theft in Toome on Sunday, March 5. Picture: Pacemaker Press.
Police at the scene of an attempted ATM theft in Toome on Sunday, March 5. Picture: Pacemaker Press.

"Our investigation into these incidents continue, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and who may have mobile or dash-cam footage which could assist with our enquiries, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 373 of 05/03/23.”

Police also urged the public to continue to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.